Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that there are reports that Pakistani terror outfits are trying to carry out a major terror attack in the union territory.

"There are reports that Pakistani terror outfits are trying to carry out a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Our forces are alert. Our police are working with intelligence agencies and other security forces. I am confident that we will thwart such designs," the DGP told mediapersons.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered arms, ammunition and explosives in Tarbal village in Gurez sector of Bandipora district.

"On the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police, an operation was launched in Tarbal village in Gurez sector of Bandipora district at 6:30 pm," said Indian Army.

The security forces recovered three AK-47 along with 358 rounds, 12 AK rifle magazines, two pistols with 217 ammunition, four pistol magazines, 16 grenades during the operation.

The team also recovered Pakistan manufactured edibles and one sheet of Pakistan's Daily Duniya newspaper. (ANI)

