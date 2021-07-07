Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) A Pakistani terrorist was gunned down as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

Two soldiers were injured in the firefight with the terrorists who made an attempt to cross the LoC, official sources said.

"In the early hours today, a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the LoC in the Nowshera Sector of Rajouri," the spokesman said.

Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised, he said, adding that his body has been recovered.

An AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered, he said.

This action displays resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control, the spokesman said.

According to sources, two soldiers were injured in the gunfight and have been hospitalised.

