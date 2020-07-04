Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai from July 6. He added that all vegetable and grocery shops in the city will be opened for 12 hours.

"Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," he said.

As cases continued to increase, the state government imposed a 12-hour strict lockdown on June 19 in four cities, which included Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country just after Maharashtra.

It has 102,721 confirmed cases, of which 58,378 have recovered. The number of the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state is 1,385.

Across the country there are 648,315 cases, out of them 394,227 have recovered while 18,655 patients have lost their lives. (ANI)

