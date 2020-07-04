New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' virtual event, credited his party workers in Bihar for playing a role in controlling COVID-19 transmission. The efforts undertaken by the BJP workers on ground was crucial in curbing the spread of pandemic in the state, Modi said. ICMR Fast Tracking COVID-19 Vaccine for PM Modi's Announcement on Independence Day, Alleges Sitaram Yechury.

"Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong," said PM Modi, after the state unit of party listed the work undertaken by them following the announcement of lockdown in mid-March.

According to the Bihar unit of BJP, they provided commutation facilities to over 1.7 lakh workers during the lockdown period. Over 62,000 state party workers were actively involved in providing relief material to those in need, they claimed.

PM Modi Praises Bihar BJP

#WATCH "Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong," says PM Modi in Bhojpuri after reviewing relief works by Bihar BJP during lockdown pic.twitter.com/OaNrtQNRmx — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

BJP is one of the key stakeholders of Bihar politics, and had emerged as the third largest electoral group in the 2015 assembly elections. The party, in the upcoming polls which are likely to be held in November, is contesting in an alliance with its ruling coalition partner in the state - Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Apart from the Bihar BJP, Modi also praised the party workers in Rajasthan - where they are in the Opposition. "Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring," he said.

"Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in the service of people and lost their lives. I pay my tributes to all of them & express condolences to their families," he said,

"This is the biggest 'sewa yajna' in human history. I urge you to prepare Digital booklets documenting the relief works, at mandal, district, state and country levels. The booklets should be in at least 3 languages," Modi added.

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda said around 8 lakh BJP workers were actively involved in providing relief to those affected by lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19. They distributed over 22 crore food packets, 5 crores 'Modi ration kits' and more than 5 crore face covers during the lockdown period, he claimed.

