Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7 (ANI): Panaji Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in mobile thefts and apprehended five accused who are remanded in two days police custody.

The accused have been identified as Kumar, Raju DR, Lakshmana DK, Shrikanth DM and Ramesh DN.

The police in a release said that it has seized 25 mobile phones of different brands and one laptop all worth Rs 5 lakh from the possession of the accused.

It has been found that this gang may be involved in committing several thefts in Panaji and Margao areas, police said.

The accused are placed under arrest in Panaji Police Station and are remanded in two days Police custody. (ANI)

