Guwahati, May 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the panchayat election must serve as a learning experience for next year's assembly polls, as the BJP looks poised to win the rural bodies, counting of votes for which is underway.

He said the saffron party has to work on retaining and expanding its reach right up to the booth level to maintain its success.

Speaking at the state BJP headquarters here, Sarma said, "The panchayat polls have been a learning experience for us, and we must use the experience gained in the coming BTR election and then next year's assembly polls."

He lauded the state leadership under Dilip Saikia for the “smooth management” of the elections for the party, from fixing seat-sharing arrangement with allies, selection of candidates and campaign programmes.

"A political party cannot be complacent on its success and we must work again from tomorrow.," Sarma asserted.

Sarma also criticised the Congress, alleging that the opposition party had let the victory in Jorhat Lok Sabha seat last year lose its focus from the reality.

He maintained that the BJP and its allies have nearly swept the panchayat bodies under Jorhat, a constituency represented by Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

The BJP is leading in the panchayat polls' counting, which is underway across the state since Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.

According to Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) data, the BJP has won six members of Anchalik Panchayat constituencies in Majuli district.

"We have not got any other trends or results yet from the districts. Counting of panchayat votes is a very complex job with three ballot papers for each panchayat. It will continue till tomorrow night," ASEC Commissioner Alok Kumar had told PTI.

The total seats include 21,920 Gram Panchayat (GP) members with 10,883 seats reserved for women. Voting also took place for 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat (AP) members with 1,124 reserved for women and 397 Zilla Parishad (ZP) members with 199 seats reserved for women.

Sources said the BJP is leading in 355 AP seats and its ally AGP in 42 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 21 AP constituencies.

In the case of ZP, the saffron party is marching ahead in 35 and AGP in two. Congress is not leading in any ZP seat yet.

The GP members were not allowed to contest on party tickets and they were all independents.

As many as 2,912 candidates have won uncontested – 34 ZP members, 311 AP members and 2,567 GP ward members.

