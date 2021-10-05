Dhanbad, Oct 5 (PTI) The Dhanbad district administration has formed a coordination committee comprising police, CISF and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) to stop illegal mining of coal and its transportation, a top official said on Tuesday.

Referring to a directive of the state government, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandip Singh said illegal mining areas are being identified and action will be taken against the guilty.

It has also been decided to install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of the mines, and the routes for transporting the dry fuel, the official said.

“There is zero-tolerance policy as far as illegal coal mining is concerned to provide a fearless environment to mining companies on a priority basis," the deputy commissioner said.

Noting that there are reports on some organisations putting pressure on outsourcing companies by obstructing mining operations, he said the district administration has sought a list from BCCL general managers about such bodies.

After getting it, legal action will be initiated against them, Singh said.

Pointing out that coal mines have become a centre of conflict with separate trade unions and parties clashing on different issues, he said, “criminal elements are also involved in such activities”.

It should be checked so that outsourcing companies can mine in a fearless environment, the DC said.

