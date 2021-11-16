Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade court on Tuesday sent police officials Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke to judicial custody for 14 days in Marine Drive extortion case linked to former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The two police inspectors Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were previously posted in the Mumbai crime branch, were earlier arrested by Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station.

The duo was produced in Esplanade Court today. Both have been remanded for judicial custody.

Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke both applied for bail and the matter will be heard on Thursday. (ANI)

