Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case, Deshmukh said that Param Bir Singh made false allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner over his suspicious role.

"Why did not he level allegations when he was still holding the post? You know Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner because his role was very suspicious," Deshmukh told the media personnel here.

"Those involved in the Antilia case and Mansukh Hiren case, all the five tainted officers including Sachin Vaze, Riyaz Kazi and others were directly reporting to Param Bir Singh. Even the Innova belonging to the CP office is in NIA custody," he said.

Reacting to the searches at Deshmukh's residence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "This is not new for us. Attempts were made against others too. Central agencies had eyes on his son's business but got nothing as far as I know hence they trying to create problems for his family at other places."

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur and Mumbai, in connection with an alleged money laundering case on Friday.

According to ED, the raids are been conducted at five places.

The ED on Thursday recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal.

The ED on May 11 registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh.

Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources confirmed.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)