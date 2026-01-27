New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Pariksha Pe Charcha is back. 2026 marked a defining moment in the journey of the programme, as the dialogue truly went pan-India.

Along with Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted directly with students in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Dev Mogra (Gujarat) and Guwahati (Assam) - bringing together voices from the east, west, north, south and the heart of India on one shared platform.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 27, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This edition of PPC saw over 4.5 crore registered participants and an additional 2.26 crore individuals who actively participated in various activities conducted connected to PPC. The total participation has in effect become 6.76 crore + this year.

The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 2025. The interaction was held in an innovative new format at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, bringing together 36 students from every State and UT, representing Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

PRERANA alumni and winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha also took part. This edition also featured seven separate episodes ranging from Sports & Discipline and Mental Health to Nutrition, Technology & Finance and Creativity & Positivity, offering inspiring insights from renowned personalities.

In 2025, Pariksha Pe Charcha set a remarkable Guinness World Record, drawing participation from students in more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries.

The programme has witnessed extraordinary growth rising from just 22,000 participants in 1st edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in 8th edition in 2025-a clear relevance and consequent popularity. Along with this, 1.55 crore people took part in nationwide Jan Andolan activities related to PPC 2025, bringing the total participation to nearly 5 crore.

Pariksha Pe Charcha provides a platform for students, teachers, and parents to engage in discussions on examinations, stress management, and life skills. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a Jan Andolan, encouraging learners to approach examinations with confidence, positivity and a constructive outlook, the Ministry of Education earlier said in an official statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)