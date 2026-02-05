New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to debate on a matter of "grave public importance" related to the India-US trade deal and energy understanding.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

In his notice, Tewari said the house should discuss a reported claim by US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed that India would stop purchasing Russian oil and substantially increase oil imports from the US and Venezuela.

He further demanded a debate on reducing Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and a commitment to procure over USD 500 billion in American goods.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, namely the reported statement issued by the President of the United States claiming that the Government of India has agreed to (i) stop purchasing Russian oil, (ii) substantially increase of oil imports from the United States and Venezuela, (iii) reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and (iv) commit to procurement of over 500 billion dollars of American goods," Tewari said in his motion notice.

The Congress leader noted that Russian crude has helped moderate fuel inflation in India, and any abrupt shift in sourcing could "burden citizens and industry." He also warned that large trade concessions could adversely impact domestic manufacturing, farmers and the MSME sector.

"If such commitments have indeed been made, they will have serious implications for India's energy security, price stability, and independent foreign policy. Russian crude has helped moderate fuel inflation, and any abrupt shift could burden citizens and industry. Large trade concessions may also affect domestic manufacturing, farmers, and MSMEs," the notice read.

Tewari urged the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion so that the nation is not presented with decisions taken without transparency in matters of trade, energy, and foreign policy.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the ongoing Budget Session today.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks today as the discussion continues.

The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

