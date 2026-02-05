New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament on Thursday was adjourned till 12 noon following continuous sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

The Lok Sabha sitting, which began at 11 am, was adjourned soon after the INDIA bloc MPs raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Minor Sisters Used Korean Names on Social Media With Massive Following.

The Opposition MPs raised the issue of the alleged denial to Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of the right to speak in the Lower House.

Eight suspended MPs also protested in front of the Makar Dwar, shouting slogans and holding a poster of PM Modi with the quote "PM IS COMPROMISED."

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2026: Online Registration for 120 Flats in Mumbai Delayed.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also raised the issue in the Upper House.

This comes after Opposition MPs met to discuss the floor strategy for the Parliament proceedings at the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office.

Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address during the ongoing discussion.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion.

In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)