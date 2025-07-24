New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The proceedings in the Lower House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Lower House began at 11 am on Thursday. However, amid ruckus by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the House, Speaker Birla urged Opposition members not to resort to disruptions. He stated that the conduct of members does not meet the standards of the House's dignity.

Birla objected to members raising slogans and carrying banners, asking what message such conduct conveyed. Referring to Congress, he said, "Such conduct is not in a party's 'sanskar', but the way new generation is behaving, it is being seen by the entire country."

Earlier today, INDIA Bloc MPs, for the fourth consecutive day, protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in poll-bound Bihar. The MPs gathered at Parliament and called for a halt to the exercise.

The opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the monsoon session, and alleging that voter roll manipulation is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, Deputy Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, among multiple other leaders, attended the protest.

Carrying banners which read "SIR-Attack on Democracy," the MPs stood at Makar Dwar, demanding that the voter list revision be halted.

Earlier today, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of silencing the opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, alleging that they have been requesting discussions on which the government should agree.

Speaking to the media, Gandhi accused the treasury benches of orchestrating disruptions in Parliament to silence the voices of the opposition in the last Budget Session.

"Whenever the Opposition leaders want to speak, they are not allowed to speak. We have been asking for discussions; they should agree. In the last session, I was surprised to see that disruption was starting from the treasury benches. They would pick a topic so that we react to it, and then there is a hungama, and then the House would get adjourned. It is suiting them just fine," the Congress MP said. (ANI)

