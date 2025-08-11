New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Parliament passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, as the Rajya Sabha approved the bill on Monday.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the bill is a landmark legislation aimed at modernising India's maritime framework, aligning domestic laws with international best practices & International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conventions, ensuring that India's maritime sector remains equipped, ready and relevant to the contemporary and future challenges.

The bill was presented for consideration by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal in the Rajya Sabha, as the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 6 during the ongoing session.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called the Bill "a decisive step towards positioning India as a trusted maritime trade hub. This Bill marks a transformative shift from a regulatory-heavy approach to an enabling policy environment that will boost investor confidence, enhance safety standards, protect our marine ecosystem, and strengthen India's position as a maritime power," Sonowal said.

"It incorporates global best practices, reduces compliance burdens, and ensures comprehensive adoption of our international commitments -- all of which will catalyse growth and sustainability in the sector. Led by the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji, this Bill replaces an outdated, bulky framework with a progressive, streamlined law that will boost India's bankability as a maritime hub, increase tonnage under our flag, reduce compliance burden & secure our coastline"

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has set a new benchmark in legislative reform, steering through a record number of maritime sector legislations in a single Parliament session. The historic feat underscores the government's commitment to transforming India into a global maritime leader and building a robust foundation for a Viksit Bharat.

Replacing the bulky and outdated Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which had 561 sections, the new Bill offers a streamlined framework of 16 parts and 325 clauses. It ensures comprehensive adoption of India's obligations under major international conventions, reduces compliance burdens to improve ease of doing business, enhances safety in navigation and life at sea, safeguards the marine environment, strengthens emergency preparedness and salvage operations, boosts tonnage under the Indian flag, and protects India's coastline and maritime interests.

"Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India's maritime sector is being empowered with a forward-looking, enabling policy framework and future ready that is geared to make the nation a leading maritime power in the world," Sarbananda Sonowal added. "Our ports, shipping, and waterways are now poised to shoulder a much greater share of global trade, driving economic growth, generating employment, and contributing directly to the vision of a Viksit Bharat."

The Ministry has emphasised that the focus is shifting from mere regulation to enablement, thereby increasing India's "bankability" as a maritime jurisdiction. This approach is designed to attract greater global investment, generate employment, and create an environment for sustainable growth.

The legislative drive -- the most comprehensive in the Ministry's history -- complements India's emergence as one of the world's largest suppliers of seafarers and a key player in global shipping routes. "With these reforms, India is not just keeping pace with global maritime standards; we are setting the stage for our ports, shipping, and waterways to play a central role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation," Sarbananda Sonowal said. (ANI)

