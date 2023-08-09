New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare quality and aligning dental education with global standards, the Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, informed an official statement.

The landmark legislation, according to an official the statement, underscores the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of dental care for its citizens.

The National Dental Commission Act 2023 will introduce a groundbreaking regulatory framework by establishing the National Dental Commission (NDC), which will replace the existing Dental Council of India (DCI) and repeal the Dentists Bill, 1948, the official release informed further.

"The Act envisions a complete overhaul of the dental education and profession landscape to bring it on par with international benchmarks," the statement added.

The dental fraternity welcomed the passage of the Bill.

Dr. Anil Kohli, former president, DCI said, "It is the right move at the right time to bring NDC by PM to bring transparency in the system and improve the standards of Dental education and make it affordable education as 50 per cent seats will be at government fee and treatment will be affordable for common citizen of the country."

Apart from setting up a National Dental Commission and State Dental Councils, the other key features of the Bill include setting up three autonomous boards, ensuring a fixed tenure and professional development, industry collaboration and technological innovation, online national register and dental advisory council, merit-based selection process, collaborative approaches and fee regulation and constitutions.

The National Dental Commission Act 2023, is poised to usher in vital regulatory reforms in the dental education sector, the statement informed, adding, "It champions transparency, accountability, and professionalism to safeguard the interests of the public. By promoting affordable oral healthcare availability and boosting the employability of Indian dental professionals globally, the Commission is set to enhance both domestic and international dental care standards." (ANI)

