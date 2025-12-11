New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to move the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha to authorise payment and appropriation of additional funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for the financial year 2025-26.

The Lok Sabha convened at 11 AM on Thursday with a full agenda, including questions, laying of papers, committee reports, and legislative business.

The House is set to discuss and vote on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, with members considering cut motions submitted against the demands.

In addition, a motion was moved by Supriya Sule, supported by PP Chaudhary, to extend the time for presentation of the Joint Committee report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the first day of the last week of the Budget Session, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delivering what he called an "outstanding speech", saying Shah had presented concrete facts on India's electoral process, highlighted the strength of the country's democracy and "exposed the lies of the Opposition."

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition."

This came after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct a debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish." (ANI)

