Varanasi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition claiming that for them parties were "private properties" while the BJP is a party of its workers.

Addressing booth-level workers of the BJP in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Modi exhorted party workers to ensure that the poor get the benefits of the government's welfare schemes.

He alleged that terrorists use to operate without any fear during the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi also claimed the rival parties sees the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project through a communal lens.

