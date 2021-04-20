New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Tuesday morning brought the minimum temperature at 19.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons' average, MeT Department officials said.

The air quality of the city was 'moderate' with an index value of 193 at 9 am, showed realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Relative humidity was 43 per cent at 8.30 am, they said.

Dust storm or thunderstorm are forecast later in the day with the maximum temperature hovering around 36 degrees Celsius by the department.

