New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers who can get 5,100 people to download the NaMo app will get an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior party leader said on Monday.

The app is Prime Minister Modi's official mobile application.

Those who can get 1,100 people to download the application will get a chance to meet BJP president J P Nadda, the party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta said

He said the party has undertaken a massive campaign across the national capital with a target to add around three lakh new subscribers of the app

"Party workers who will get 5,100 people to download the NaMo app will have a chance to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi while those getting 1,100 or more but less than 5,100 people download the app will meet BJP president J P Nadda," Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi unit started the campaign to connect people with the app in July, he said.

"Party leaders and workers are reaching out to people at the booth level to popularise the NaMo app and get people to download it. I have myself held over 100 such meetings across the city and the response of the party workers and people has been very enthusiastic," the Delhi BJP president said.

By subscribing the NaMo app, people can connect directly to the prime minister and have all updates about the central government and its schemes and programmes, he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra, who is in-charge of the NaMo app drive, has been holding meetings with ‘khand Pramukhs' at the booth level to increase the number of app users.

Each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi have been divided into 45-50 ‘khands' (group of booth level units) by the party for smooth organisational functioning and coordination.

