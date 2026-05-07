India News | Party Would Accept MK Stalin's Decision: DMK's TKS Elangovan Amid Political Drama Deepens in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid speculations about a possible AIADMK-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu gaining wind, senior DMK leader and spokeperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that the party would follow decisions made by party president MK Stalin about future political moves.

Addressing reporters in DMK HQ after the party MLAs meeting here, Elangovan said, "The party would accept whatever decision Stalin takes regarding future political moves."

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He strongly criticised Congress over its decision to distance itself from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu following the conclusion of assembly elections to support the TVK in meeting the majority mark.

Elangovan said the Congress had once again "shown its old character" by changing its political stand soon after the Assembly election results.

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He pointed out that Congress had secured one Rajya Sabha seat and contested 28 Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance.

He alleged that the victory achieved through the hard work of alliance cadre was being "used as a bargaining tool" and stated that Congress shifted towards an alternative front within just three days after the election outcome.

Elangovan further stated that Congress had failed to act sincerely even during the election period and added that, despite Chief Minister MK Stalin maintaining patience and political decency throughout the alliance, Congress leaders had not even met him to express gratitude.

Elongawan said that till May 10, DMK MLAs have been directed to stay in Chennai.

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but was unable to cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly.

With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 117, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.

Governor Arlekar invited Vijay today to Lok Bhavan, where he explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

With AIADMK declining support to TVK, Vijay would likely approach smaller parties to cross the majority mark. CPI (M), CPI and VCK secured 2 seats each and are among those who could extend their support to TVK.

CPI leader Veerapandiyan has confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government", adding that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has also called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite TMK chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby also questioned the delay in the Governor's call to Vijay, and announced that the decision on support would be taken within 24 hours after an opinion is formed in a meeting with DMK. (ANI)

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