Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): A passenger aboard the Humsafar Express (12349) travelling from Delhi to Prayagraj received timely medical assistance after sustaining a hand injury during the journey.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 2, when the passenger, seated in the 3A coach, accidentally got their hand caught in the automatic door of the air-conditioned compartment. The impact caused bleeding, prompting an urgent call for help.

At around 4:09 AM, an emergency request was logged through the Rail Madad platform, Indian Railways' dedicated system for real-time passenger support.

Responding without delay, the control office swiftly coordinated with officials at Kanpur Central Station to ensure that medical personnel were ready before the train reached the station.

As the train halted at Kanpur, a doctor and medical team were already positioned on the platform to receive the injured passenger. The team promptly assessed the wound, cleaned it thoroughly, and applied a dressing to prevent further bleeding. Antiseptic medication was administered to reduce the risk of infection, offering relief and stabilising the passenger.

