Patna (Bihar) [India], September 2 (ANI): A Patna-based nail artist is using her creativity to spread awareness on COVID-19 and educate and encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Showcasing her talent, Rajini Ranjan paints messages on different nails on COVID-19.

On her thumb, she has written: "Get vaccinated".

Rajini Ranjan (26), who is a self-taught freehand nail artist, said, "I want to send a message that people should wear masks to combat COVID-19 and get vaccinated."

She has been involved in nail art for the past six years and has painted on varied topics, which include the promotion of Bihar tourism and Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Lauding the Olympic medal winners, Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra, Rajini painted the athletes' portraits on her nails.

Rajini, a graduate, now wants to open a nail art studio in Patna. (ANI)

