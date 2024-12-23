Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Monday condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as a "doyen" of Indian cinema.

Patnaik said that his thoughts and prayers were with the family, friends and followers.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: 2 Teenage Siblings Charred to Death as Mosquito Repellent Stick Sparks Fire in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to X, Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and his departure is a great loss to the film industry. His socially relevant portrayals were ahead of his time and his towering presence behind the camera will be sorely missed by all. My thoughts and prayers with the family, friends and followers. Om Shanti."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)