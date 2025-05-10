Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday welcomed the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan and congratulated the Armed Forces for their bravery.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

The former Odisha chief minister in a post on X said, "While welcoming the #ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, applaud India's uncompromising stance against terrorism. #Indian Armed Forces have done an excellent job in dismantling terrorist hideouts and terror supporting infrastructure in Pakistan. Congratulations to our Armed Forces. #JaiHind."

