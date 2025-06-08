Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senior Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away early Sunday morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

"May the soul of Maganti Gopinath rest in peace. I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Maganti Gopinath, MLA of Jubilee Hills and a noted film producer. I pray to the Almighty for peace for his soul. I came to know that he had been seriously ill and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. I had hoped he would recover. Since 2014, Gopinath has been serving as an MLA and has played a significant role in the development of his constituency. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family", shared Pawan Kalyan.

Gopinath, 63, was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5 at 2:56 PM following a heart attack and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). As per the hospital sources, the BRS leader was declared dead at 5:45 AM on June 8.

Following the news of his demise, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow and extended his condolences.

"Shocked by the untimely demise of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family. May his soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also expressed shock and grief over the passing of the senior leader, calling it a "huge loss to the party."

"Maganti Gopinath, who rose through the ranks in politics with great dedication, earned a reputation as a gentle and accessible public leader. As MLA of Jubilee Hills, he was always available to the people and became a senior figure in Hyderabad's political landscape," BRS post on X read.

He further added, "It is unfortunate that the efforts of doctors and the party to save him were not successful."

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed deep shock over the demise of the senior leader. In a message posted on X, KTR remembered Gopinath's contributions to the development of Jubilee Hills and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Furthermore, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju also paid tribute via social media, writing, "Deeply saddened by the loss of #JubileeHills MLA Shri Maganti Gopinath Garu. His dedication to public service and unwavering commitment to @BRSparty will live on. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his divine soul rest in peace."

Maganti Gopinath, a prominent face in Hyderabad politics, served three terms as MLA from Jubilee Hills. (ANI)

