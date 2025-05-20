Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday raised concerns over the alleged influx of Rohingyas into the state and its impact on employment and national security.

"An area of concern is the influx of Rohingyas. Between 2017 and 2018, I received several complaints, particularly from the goldsmith community, about individuals coming to Andhra Pradesh from Bengal and taking up jobs. There is a belief that many of these people are from Myanmar," Kalyan said.

He stated that the issue goes beyond just employment and has implications for national security.

"The concern is not just about employment being taken away from locals, but also about national security. How are they receiving Aadhaar cards and ration cards? There must be local networks facilitating their stay. I have communicated this to the concerned authorities," he added.

Kalyan also stressed the need to prioritise local employment. "Employment opportunities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should be prioritised for locals. I believe it is a shared concern across communities. We are already facing challenges in creating enough employment for our own people; we cannot allow illegal entrants to take those limited opportunities," he said.

Addressing broader security issues, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Andhra Pradesh, and the southern region in general, is a soft target. We have already seen incidents like the Coimbatore and Hyderabad bomb blasts in the past."

"In particular, I had received information regarding a potential threat at Kakinada Port, which I shared with the Director General of Police (DGP). There was also a joint operation conducted by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police in which a suspect was apprehended. These incidents highlight the importance of law and order, and our police force must remain vigilant," he said.

Addressing these concerns, Pawan Kalyan urged the authorities to prioritise local employment and strengthen security measures.

He emphasized the need for vigilance and decisive action to protect the people and maintain peace in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

