Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar was injured in a fire incident in Singapore.

Shankar was injured after a fire broke out at the school where he was studying. He sustained injuries on his hands and legs and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Additionally, Shankar faced breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. He has been shifted to a hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

An official statement from Janasena said the deputy chief minister is currently touring the Alluri Sitarama Raju district and will travel to Singapore after completing his tour.

According to the Janasena party statement, when Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was informed about the incident, officials and party leaders advised him to halt his tour and leave immediately for Singapore. However, Kalyan clarified that he had given his word to the tribal people of Kuridi village, near Araku, promising to visit them. He stated that he would first visit the village, interact with the locals to understand their issues, and complete the scheduled development program inaugurations before departing.

Meanwhile, Channel News Asia reported that four adults and 15 children were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a building along River Valley Road. The affected building is an education centre for young children, according to signage seen in the videos.

" Upon arrival, the fire was raging on the second and third floors of a 3-storey shophouse. Several persons were on a ledge outside the third-floor unit. Members of the public, including construction workers, used a metal scaffolding and a ladder to reach those stranded and brought a number of them to safety," the Singapore Civil Defence force said in a Facebook post

"SCDF immediately deployed rescue ladders and a Combined Platform Ladder to rescue the rest of the stranded persons on the ledge. At the same time, firefighters proceeded to the second and third floor to fight the fire. The fire was extinguished with three water jets within 30 minutes, " the post added.

About 80 persons from the affected shophouse and nearby premises were evacuated by the Police and SCDF. The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said. (ANI)

