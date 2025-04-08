Vijayawada, April 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, Jana Sena party said.

The incident caused burns to Mark's hands and legs, while smoke inhalation also affected his lungs and he is currently receiving treatment in a hospital there, Janasena Party said in a press release.

Also Read | West Bengal School Job Case: Crucial Hearing in Supreme Court Today on CBI Probe Against Cabinet Who Approved Supernumerary Posts in State-Run Schools.

"I promised the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley that I would visit them as per the schedule, and I am committed to completing the tour," Kalyan said in the press release.

He noted that after finalising development program arrangements in the tribal area, he would leave for Singapore immediately.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Themes: Ministry of Women and Child Development To Celebrate 7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada From 8th to 22nd April, 2025.

Further health bulletins on his son are awaited, said the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)