India News | PDP Councillor Joins BJP in Jammu, Pledges to Strengthen Party at Grassroots

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:54 PM IST
Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) A PDP councillor joined BJP at its headquarters here on Monday, pledging to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and working with increased energy to serve the people for their welfare.

Advocate Jasmeet Kour, who was also PDP's women's wing vice-president, received a welcome into the BJP fold by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders including former minister Priya Sethi and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul, a party release said.

Praising the former PDP leader for her decision to quit her old party, Raina alleged that the party has “betrayed the trust” of the people.

“Such parties never intend to serve the common masses, rather they chase the power politics and as such they only serve the interests of single families. The parties like National Conference and PDP have exploited the masses on every opportunity and now it is the turn of people to show their real place,” the BJP leader said.

Sethi said the BJP's women's wing would be further strengthened by her dedicated work. “Women constitute half of the population and as such their active participation in the political field is required today, so that they can watch the interests of the women population,” she said.

Kaul said the pro-people leaders of opposition parties have shown their interest to join BJP, which proves that the party has gained trust from all quarters of society.

He said the party has high hopes that the newly joined leader will serve the nation and party following all principles of the organisation.

Thanking the BJP leadership for putting faith in her, Kour said she would serve the organization with all her might to strengthen it at the grassroots level.

“I will now work with increased energy to serve my people for their welfare with the support of the nationalist organisation like BJP,” she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

