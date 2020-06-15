Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 06:42 PM IST
Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rajkot, June 15: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit areas near Gujarat’s Rajkot on Monday. According to data by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 132 km of the north-northwest of Rajkot at around 3:56 pm on June 15. The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be Bhachau in Kutch district. Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot.

So far, there are no reports of any injury or any collateral damage due to the earthquake. Meanwhile, this is the third earthquake in two days which stuck Gujarat. 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Rajkot, Gujarat; 2.9 Magnitude Quake Felt In Jammu & Kashmir: NCS.

Earlier today, a quake of magnitude 4.4 struck Gujarat's Rajkot. According to NCS, tremors were felt at 83 kilometres of the northwest (NW) of Rajkot at 12:57 pm. On Sunday quake of 5.5 magnitude. The strong quake was reported at 8:13 pm yesterday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

