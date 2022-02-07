Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday extended full support to efforts of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to unite all opposition parties on a single platform for "thwarting BJP's agenda".

"I appreciate @mkstalin ji's initiative to get opposition parties on one platform to thwart BJPs communal & divisive agenda. PDP extends its full support," Mufti tweeted.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has written a one-page letter to Stalin, which she posted on Twitter.

