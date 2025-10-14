New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that peace remains deeply entrenched in India's philosophy of "non-violence and truth", which was propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. He said that peacekeeping was not merely a military mission, but a shared responsibility.

While addressing a gathering at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, which India is hosting for the first time, Singh emphasised the need to prioritise humanity over conflicts and violence.

"Peace is deeply rooted in our philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). For Mahatma Gandhi, peace was not merely the absence of war, but a positive state of justice, harmony and moral strength. We all know that peacekeeping is more than a military mission. It is a shared responsibility. It reminds us that above conflicts and violence, there is humanity that needs to be upheld. For this mission, when people devastated by war see the Blue Helmets, it reminds them that they have not been abandoned by the world," Singh said.

He further informed that nearly 29,000 Indian personnel have served in over 50 UN peacekeeping missions, ranging from Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon.

"Over the decades, nearly 290,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions, earning global respect for professionalism, courage and compassion. From Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, our soldiers, police and medical professionals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the international community to protect the vulnerable and rebuild societies," Singh added.

The Defence Minister stated that India's contribution was not devoid of sacrifice, as over 180 peacekeepers from the country have laid down their lives under the UN flag.

"Our contribution has not been without sacrifice. More than 180 Indian peacekeepers have laid down their lives under the UN flag. Their courage and selflessness are inscribed in the collective conscience of humankind," Singh said. (ANI)

