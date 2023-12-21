Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) Amid ongoing conflicts in some parts of the world including Ukraine and Palestine, parishes in Goa have chosen 'peace' as the theme for Christmas this year.

Preparations are on in full swing for Christmas celebrations in the coastal state, which has about 30 per cent Christian population.

"Just keep your heart clean before Christmas. This year, we are keeping the theme of peace considering what is happening around the world," Fr Ralin De Souza, rector of Don Bosco at Fatorda in South Goa district, told PTI.

There were conflicts and unrest in parts of the world, including Ukraine, Palestine and some countries in Africa, he said.

"It looks like humankind has not learnt its lessons," he said, adding that the messages associated with the birth of Jesus Christ are always about peace.

"People who have goodwill in their hearts will always be at peace," he added.

Father Maverick Fernandes, director of Caritas Goa, said prayers would be offered at all the churches in the state seeking peace in the war-torn countries.

With the festival around the corner, many people in Goa are busy making cribs depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.

Charlton Dias, a seafarer from Murida village near Margao in South Goa, said, "We have been setting up the crib for several years now. It is the time when youngsters in our village come together and work for almost 15 days to put up the crib."

The number of youngsters who would work overnight to put up the crib has dwindled over the years as many have left for foreign countries in search of work.

"The group is smaller now, but enthusiasm is the same," Charlton said.

Local college student Elvis Dias said Goa's Salcette taluka is known for innovative cribs.

"Sometimes very large cribs are put up in Salcette, which is the main attraction in the area. Tourists also visit them," he said.

