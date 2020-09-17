Aurangabad, Sep 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will focus on completion of pending development projects in Marathwada so that the region remains free of drought, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

He was virtually addressing an event organised here on the occasion of 'Marathwada Muktisangram Din', which is celebrated on September 17 every year to mark liberation of the region from the clutches of Nizam of Hyderabad.

Aurangabad Guardian Minister Subhash Desai hoisted the national flag at the Muktisangram memorial in Siddharth Garden here to mark the occasion.

Addressing the event virtually, Thackeray said, "There were hurdles in the development of Marathwada. The region has seen drought earlier but fortunately, rains are good this time. Attention will be paid towards completion of pending projects in the region so that it is not hit by drought again."

Marathwada has been the land of spiritual leaders and it has the ability to break injustice, he said.

"People of all ages took part in the Marathwada Muktisanghram. This year, the region and the state are fighting another war against coronavirus. Everyone from the region must come forward in this battle," Thackeray said.

The government will also think of boosting development of Aurangabad city through a development authority, he added.

State ministers Sandipan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar were present at the event.

