Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that people in the Union Territory have only been used as a vote bank.

"People in Kashmir have only been used as a vote bank, several promises were made but none fulfilled. Problems were created between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims. Our enemies will benefit from the hatred spread between Hindus and Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said at an event in Jammu.

Also Read | Rajasthan Double Murder Case: Nephew Arrested for Killing 75-Year-Old Woman and Her Physically Challenged Daughter in Pali.

Alleging a play of politics based on religion in the Union Territory, he said, "The country will not survive if we, the leaders, don't separate religion and politics from each other."

"Why don't they pass the Women's Rights Bill? They have 300 members in the Parliament but don't want women to rise and get the same status as men," the NC chief questioned. (ANI)

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Trinamool Congress Announces Rs 5,000 Per Month Cash Transfer Scheme for Women Ahead of Assembly Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)