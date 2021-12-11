Rajasthan, December 11: Police arrested a man in connection with the double murder case of a 75-year-old woman and her handicapped daughter on Friday. Both the women were found dead inside a locked house in Pali.

As per the report, the victims were identified as Amrati Devi and her daughter Rukiya Devi. Both women were found dead inside their house on Sunday when the neighbours complained about the foul smell emancipating from the house. The house was locked from the outside, police broke open the door and recovered the bodies. Mumbai Double Murder: Waiter Held in Pune for Murder of Manager and Cleaner in Mira Road Restaurant.

"The police arrested the accused identified as Prakash (28), who is a nephew of Amrati. After the murder, the accused had locked the house from outside and had fled to Gujarat with the cash and jewellery of the old woman," reported TOI, quoting the SP Rajan Dushyant, as saying. Jammu Double-Murder Case Solved; Four of Family Held, Says Police.

During the initial investigation, police found that the accused had fled with the cash and jewellry which belonged to the deceased. The accused was held on Friday and would be produced before the court.

