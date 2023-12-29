Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the people of Ayodhya have taken the resolution to keep the city clean in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival here.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is camping in Ayodhya for three days to look after preparations ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Maurya, along with local workers, volunteers, and sanitation workers, is participating in the cleanliness drives, especially on the routes designated for the PM's roadshow.

"Jahan Janme Prabhu Shri Ram, Swachh Sundar Rahe Ayodhya Dham (Lord Ram's birthplace, Ayodhya, should remain clean and beautiful). The people of Ayodhya, BJP workers, the Mayor and other officials have taken the resolution to keep Ayodhya clean in the wake of PM Modi's arrival to the city...We are 'Ram Sevak'...It's also a part of the plastic-free campaign run by the Mayor in the city," the Deputy CM said while speaking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

The visit holds significance as it comes nearly a month ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a significant milestone in the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity.

The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, boasts a modern three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas and child care rooms. Notably, the station is 'accessible for all' and has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

He will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and participate in a public programme where the Prime Minister will dedicate numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, voting to decide the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month, is to be held on Friday, sources said.

As per sources, the voting will take place at the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"All three designs, made by separate sculptors, would be put on the table. The one idol that will get the most votes will be installed at the consecration of the shrine on January 22," sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old--Ram Lalla--would be selected among three designs.

"The one that has the best divineness and has a childlike look about it will be selected," he said.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

