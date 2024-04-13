Patna (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has taken a dig at RJD over its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls, saying people had seen the party's governance over 15 years when it was in power and they have made up their mind to elect NDA candidates to give a third term in office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chirag Paswan, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur, said the people of Bihar want a double-engine government.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: Suspects Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb Sent to 10-day NIA Custody.

"People from his (Tejashwi Yadav) family were in power for a very long time and we have seen how jobs were distributed... During election time, big promises are made and big things are said, but the reality comes to light when they come to power and then excuses are made," he said.

"Lok Sabha elections are taking place. The people of Bihar have made up their minds that for the third time, the present Prime Minister has to be made the Prime Minister of the country. People of Bihar have seen the example of Uttar Pradesh that only a double-engine government can truly develop the state," he added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Progressive Growth in Vote Share Across Bengal a Concern for Ruling TMC Party.

He said if RJD had fulfilled the promises it had made when in power, perhaps Bihar would not have been a backward state.

Earlier in the day, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav released the 'Parivartan Patra' of the party and said they would lay thrust on the creation of jobs.

"Our only goal is how to develop Bihar... Whatever we can do, we have put it in front of you with a pledge. From August 15, the youth will start getting freedom from unemployment and if our government is formed, then from Raksha Bandhan we will give Rs 1 lakh per year to our poor sisters. We are getting the blessings of the public. We are fully confident that the INDIA alliance government will be formed," he said.

RJD has said that if the INDIA alliance comes to power, the process for filing 30 lakh vacancies will start from August 15 and 70 lakh new posts will be created to make it one crore jobs for the youth.

Bihar will witness polling for its 40 Lok Sabha seats across seven phases. Four seats will go to the polls in the first phase on May 19. LJP is part of the NDA alliance that includes JD-U and BJP. RJD leads the opposition alliance that also has Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)