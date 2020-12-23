New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Noting that the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the maiden DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, its president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the people of the Union Territory have expressed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through their votes.

Every vote in the BJP's favour underscores the people's faith in the ideology of development, Nadda said in tweets, expressing his gratitude to the voters.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Modi's leadership is committed to Jammu and Kashmir's all-round development and connecting its people with the national mainstream.

By participating in such large numbers in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their trust in "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" (one India, great India), he said.

While the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) won 110 seats, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the DDC polls by getting 75 seats and securing the largest vote share.

