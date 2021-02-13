New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Tremors were felt in parts of North India including Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Tajikistan.

However, there have been no immediate reports of destruction or casualties reported after the quake.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that no reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.

In the Pawan Nagar area of Amritsar, people came out of their houses following tremors

Pankaj, a resident said "The tremors were very strong. We came outside and saw people were already gathered here.

Another resident Vinod said, "I saw my bed was shaking and I came outside with my family. People were standing outside. The tremors were strong."

Residents of several localities also came out of their houses in Jalandhar as the earthquake hit several parts of Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

"At around 10:30 pm, I felt strong tremors. When I saw some people coming out of their houses in my neighbourhood, I realised that it was an earthquake," said Ashish Verma, a shopkeeper in the Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi.

In Jammu and Kashmir, tremors were felt in many districts including Srinagar and Doda.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, "Not since the earthquake of 2005 have the tremors in Srinagar been bad enough to force me out of the house. I grabbed a blanket & ran. I didn't remember to take my phone and so was unable to tweet "earthquake" while the damn ground was shaking." (ANI)

