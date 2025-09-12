Chandigarh [India], September 12 (ANI): Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has accomplished another milestone by completing 2000 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery cases, according to a release issued by the Public Relations Office (PRO), PGIMER, Chandigarh.

At PGIMER, Chandigarh, a team of doctors, Dr Sushant Kumar Sahoo, Dr Renu Madan, Dr Narender Kumar, Dr.Dhandapani SS, and Dr. Chirag Ahuja, has successfully treated over 2000 cases of brain diseases with Gamma Knife Radiosurgery.

This non-invasive technique employs a single high-dose radiation, precisely delivered using 3D stereotaxy, to destroy abnormalities without incision. Gamma Knife radiosurgery is possible even for the skull base tumours such as meningiomas, CP angle tumours, and chordomas located very deep, close to critical blood vessels and nerves.

It is also effective for treating AVMs and cavernous sinus tumours, which are very difficult to operate on due to heavy bleeding. Even functional cases, such as trigeminal neuralgia, are treated with this procedure, allowing for the avoidance of major surgery and related complications. These patients can also be discharged from the hospital on the same day and resume their daily activities as before.

Dr Sushant's team has also published several innovative techniques and formulated newer protocols using the Gamma Knife. Several brain tumours previously thought to be difficult to treat are successfully being managed by his team at PGIMER, Gamma Knife Centre. They cater not just to patients from the entire north India, but also to faraway states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, due to the shorter waiting list and the affordable prices set by the government. (ANI)

