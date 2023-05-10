Noida, May 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old PhD student of Delhi University allegedly committed suicide due to mental stress here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, five people, including a 15-year-old girl, ended their lives and as many were found dead under suspicious circumstances in different parts of the city.

Vindhyachal Tiwari, in-charge of Phase 2 police station, said Neelakshi Pathak, a native of Guwahati, Assam, told a friend about committing suicide due to mental stress on Monday night.

By the time the friend reached her house, Pathak had hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house, Tiwari said, adding that the woman lived with her husband in a housing society in Sector 110.

In a separate incident, 15-year-old Lovely Khatoon from Gejha village allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on Monday night as she was upset over being chastised by her father for talking to a boy.

Inspector-in-charge of Sector 126 police station Satyendra Kumar Singh said 25-year-old Suresh Arya, a resident of Shahpur village, allegedly ended his life on Monday night by hanging himself from a fan at his house.

He worked at a private hospital in sector 128 and was under stress, police said.

In a similar incident, Kumari Neha (20), a resident of Sector 58, allegedly committed suicide on Monday night by hanging himself from a fan at her house due to mental stress.

Twenty-one-year-old Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 140, committed suicide by hanging himself due to mental stress.

In another incident, Rakesh (42), from Bilaspur in Thana Dankaur, ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The reason behind the extreme step is being ascertained, police said.

Meanwhile, five bodies were found under suspicious circumstances in different parts of Noida, police said.

Rakesh Sharma from Sector 113, Aflatoon from Rabupura, Ritesh Kumar from Sector 39, Ajay Rai from Sector 63, Vinod Kapoor from Sector 24, and Alan Bagh from Knowledge Park area were found dead under suspicious circumstances, police said.

