Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): Two orphaned sisters, who had lost their younger sibling in 2017 here, have been reunited after they recognised her through photos from interactive programmes held at orphanages, officials of Women Development and Child Welfare said.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Conduct a Lifesaving Heart Surgery on Two-Day Old Baby.

The girl, now eight years old, who stayed at a state-run Child Home did not recognise her two elder sisters, aged 14 and 12, but the two were sure that the girl was their lost sister, after which the officials got DNA tests on the three sisters which confirmed their relationship and they were all reunited last week.

The two sisters, who used to stay with their father, were joined in a Child Care Institution (CCI) by some local residents following the death of their father in 2017, Hyderabad District Welfare Officer Akeshwar Rao, told PTI.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Confirmed for August 17, 2021.

At that time their younger sister used to live with her grandmother but after her death she was found wandering on the streets and was rescued by the police, who got her admitted in a CCI in Ameenpur from where she was shifted to Children's Home located at Ameerpet in April 2020.

The two sisters used to say that they had a younger sister living with their grandmother and that they wanted her back, the official said.

Rao said they regularly organise interactive and educational programmes in the state-run orphanages and a friend of the two girls took photos from one of these events and showed it to them who recognised a girl from some these photos to be their lost younger sister based on her features.

The officials then brought the two sisters to the Child Home and showed the girl to them, but she didn't recognise them and refused to go with them.

"Following this we went in for DNA tests on all three sisters and it matched. Once the DNA test was matched all the three girls were reunited and now all of them are living in a CCI," said Rao, who put in efforts in getting the three sisters reunited.

"It (reuniting) is a very touching and emotional bonding for them especially the elder sisters because they recognised their younger sister. All three are now happy. We are taking reports on how they are getting along," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)