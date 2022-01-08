Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Simdega lynching case in which a person was killed and set ablaze by a mob. The incident was reported on January 4.

In the PIL, the petitioner has requested compensation to the victim family according to the provisions of the recently passed Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021 by the state assembly. It also sought protection for the witnesses.

The Jharkhand government, State Home Secretary, and Jharkhand Police have been made the respondents in the PIL.

Simdega police have arrested three accused in the case. "They have been sent to judicial custody. FIR has been registered against 30 named and 20-25 unknown accused. The investigation is underway," said Dr Shams Tabrez, SP Simdega.

On January 4, Sanju Pradhan, a native of Besrajara village under Bandarchua panchayat in the Kolebira police station area, was dragged out of his house by around 150 persons and beaten up over the allegation of tree felling. He was also set on fire. (ANI)

