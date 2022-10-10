Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A public interest litigation was filed on Monday in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle rising cases of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Launch Date Tipped Online, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

The petition filed by Swambhiman Shetkari Sangh founder Raju Shetti claimed lumpy skin disease was on the rise but the state government was not doing anything except issuing circulars on the issue.

Also Read | West Bengal: Communal Violence Breaks Out Between Two Communities in Kolkata's Mominpur, Over 30 Detained.

The plea said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

As per the PIL, farmers would require economic support from the government as they are facing hardships due to recent heavy rains and now their livestock was under threat from lumpy skin disease.

Shetti's PIL sought mass vaccination of cattle to control the spread of lumpy skin disease and compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh per head of cattle dead.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice S V Gangapurwala this week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)