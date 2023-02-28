New Delhi, February 28: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships as it cited increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners.

The plea, which referred to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships. Live-In Relationship Not Recognised Acceptable in Indian Society, Hard for Woman To Live Alone After Break-Up, Says Allahabad High Court.

The PIL said registration of live-in relationship would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, their criminal history and other relevant details. Live-In Relationship Does Not Give One License To Post Objectionable Messages and Pictures of Live-In Partner, Says Allahabad High Court.

Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea, filed by lawyer Mamta Rani, said there has been a "huge increase in the false rape cases being filed by the women wherein the women claims to be living in live-in relationships with the accused and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationship is proved by the backing of evidence".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)