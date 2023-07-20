New Delhi [India] 20 July (ANI): Amid uproar over a pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, for employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help, Vistara Airlines said that it has derostered the husband from his duties.

"An incidence of violence and abuse has been brought to our notice, allegedly involving a Vistara employee. We will extend complete support to law and enforcement agencies, and, in the meanwhile, we have de-rostered the concerned employee from his duties," Vistara spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a couple was thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her.

The girl has been medically examined and the case has been registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. Both the accused have been detained by the Delhi Police.

The Dwarka Police Station received information regarding the mistreatment of a domestic help at around 9 am. It was found that the girl was employed as domestic help for the last two months by a couple who were airline employees. The couple allegedly beat her.

This was noticed by a relative of the girl on Wednesday and this led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting/manhandling them. The 10-year-old girl has been medically examined. The case has been registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act. The accused have been detained.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan informed about the action taken in the case and told ANI, "We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks came to the fore. A case has been registered. Both husband and wife have been detained and are being arrested. Counselling of the child has been done." (ANI)

