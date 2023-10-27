Chitrakoot (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed.

"I thank Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust from all the oppressed, poor, adivasi people for playing a pivotal role in the service of humanity," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

Modi said that he has got the opportunity to come to the holy city of Chitrakoot which used to be the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman used to stay.

"I have got the opportunity to come to Chitrakoot again. This is that holy land where our sages used to say that Lord Ram, Sita mata and Laxman used to dwell. I had the opportunity to visit Sri Raghuveer Mandir and Sri Ram Janki Mandir. I paid my homage to Kamath Giri mountain from the helicopter. I went to pay my floral tributes to Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and Arvind Bhai Mafatlal," he said.

PM Modi said that he cannot express how overwhelmed he feels after coming to Chitrakoot.

"It is difficult to express how I feel after Lord Ram Janki's darshan, realising the ideologies of the holy men and the zeal of the students of Sanskrit Mahavidyalay," he said.

Offering best wishes for the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitshalay he said, "I believe that the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitshalay which was inaugurated today will benefit lakhs of patients. I believe that in the coming times Sadhguru medicity will help to treat many poor patients."

Prime Minister also announced a new stamp to be released in reverence of Arvind Bhai Mafatlal.

"The central governmnent has released a special stamp in reverence of Arvind Bhai. This is a proud moment for all of us," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and witnessed an exhibition on the occasion.

Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust. (ANI)

