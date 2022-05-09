Raipur, May 9 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has decided to develop a zone in every civic area in the state where trees having cultural and medicinal significance will be planted, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

These plantation areas will be called 'Krishna Kunj' and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked collectors of all districts to allocate at least one care of land each to the forest department for this initiative, the official informed.

Also Read | Gurugram Demolition Drive: 12,000 Illegal Shanties Razed During 3-Day Anti-Encroachment Drive.

"The CM has said India has an ancient tradition of worshipping trees like Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Kadamb. These trees hold significance because of their usefulness to human beings. However, there is the threat of rapid deforestation in urban areas, due to which planting trees with medicinal importance etc is vital," he said.

The plantation will start on Krishna Janmashtami this year, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)