New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A mother of a student has approached the Delhi High Court for issuance of policy for declaring the students as "pass" who are privately enrolled in the Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The petitioner mother Payal Behl, who is a practicing lawyer, submitted that her daughter was enrolled as a private candidate for the Secondary School Certificate Examination, Class X Examination 2020 as conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

She submitted that the CBSE has cancelled the Class - X examination through a notification on April 14, 2021, and the students have been declared "Pass for the Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination".

The lawyer submitted that CBSE has not issued any notification regarding the policy for the marks and results for the private students who are not enrolled or linked to the schools.

The Bench of Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday sought a response from the CBSE and listed the matter for July 29 for further hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the Central Board of Secondary Education's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in the Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India. It was submitted that the students who are privately enrolled are being deprived of their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education is also duty bounds towards the students who are privately enrolled in the 'Secondary School Certificate Examination i.e. Class X Examination under the Doctrine of Legitimate Expectation and obligations of the State's promissory estoppel," the plea said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)